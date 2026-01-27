Left Menu

Bombay High Court Calls for Economic Examination of Air Pollution Impact

The Bombay High Court emphasized the necessity of studying air pollution's economic impact, noting that harsh criticisms alone aren't productive. Citing Gita Gopinath's remarks on pollution as a significant economic threat, the court urged for accountability and highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to address pollution effectively.

  • India

The Bombay High Court has called for a detailed examination of the impact of air pollution on the economy, observing that simply using harsh words will not bring results. This call came during a hearing focused on the issue of air pollution.

Amicus curiae Darius Khambata highlighted former IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath's comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which labeled pollution a more significant economic threat to India than trade-related challenges. The court previously took suo motu cognisance of growing air pollution, issuing directives to civic and other authorities to address the concern.

During a previous hearing, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar criticized civic bodies for disregarding orders to mitigate air pollution. Khambata argued for shock treatment to address pollution and stressed that political will is essential. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Janak Dwarkadas, representing NGO Vanshakti, advocated for compensation for pollution-related health issues and accountability of authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

