Left Menu

Govt official's son dies by suicide in Delhi's Commonwealth village

The 15-year-old son of the Labour Ministry's Joint Secretary died by suicide as he jumped from the sixth floor of a building in Delhi's Commonwealth village on Saturday night, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:20 IST
Govt official's son dies by suicide in Delhi's Commonwealth village
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 15-year-old son of the Labour Ministry's Joint Secretary died by suicide as he jumped from the sixth floor of a building in Delhi's Commonwealth village on Saturday night, police said. As per the Delhi Police, the boy's parents were not at home when this unfortunate incident happened at 8:30 pm. They were at Mayur Vihar market and the boy was alone at home. After the incident, he was taken to the nearby Max hospital by the neighbors where he was declared dead.

The Mandavali police have inspected the spot of the incident and ruled out any foul play. After the preliminary investigation, the police said that the teenager was a victim of clinical depression, out of which he has died by suicide. The Father of the deceased boy, Gopal Prasad said that his son was an intelligent boy. "We came to know about his mental issues in September this year after which his treatment was going on in RML hospital", said Gopal.

"He was supposed to go to a party with his friends yesterday. Before leaving we sang together and spent happy moments. He seemed happy and I saw him last at our society gate", said the bereaved father. Gopal said that his son Kaushal had tried to end his life earlier also, he had confessed it to his psychologist. Following that his parents kept giving him more attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021