Bhim Army, OBC Mahasabha, Jayas protest outside Madhya Pradesh CM's house, seek restoration of 27 per cent OBC reservation

A combined team of the Bhim Army, the OBC Mahasabha and the Jayas demonstrated outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence against the abolition of reservation in Urban Body and Panchayat polls on Sunday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 02-01-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 15:26 IST
Police while arresting an offender in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
A combined team of the Bhim Army, the OBC Mahasabha and the Jayas demonstrated outside Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence against the abolition of reservation in Urban Body and Panchayat polls on Sunday. The three organisations demonstrated for the 27 per cent OBC reservation in the state.

As per information, the OBCs are enraged with the state government for the abolition of reservation. Ahead of the protest, the police blocked all the roads leading to the CM's house and the roads were sealed. The heavy police force was also deployed at Roshanpura crossroads, Rangmahal Talkies, Apex Bank Square. The police administration issued a crowd control notice on the basis of COVID-19 protocols which was sent to eight officials. As per information, more than 100 workers of OBC Mahasabha reached near MLA Rest House. The police chased the workers resulting into a clash. Police had to arrest some of the offenders.

Hundreds of OBC organizations' members, along with Jayas, Bhim Army leaders, were arrested from Parwalia, Hoshangabad Road, Lalghati, Gandhinagar, Vidisha Road, Raisen Road, Karond Square. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

