Protest by contract workers at Chhattisgarh power plant turns violent, 20 cops hurt, vehicles damaged

Some 20 police personnel were injured when a protest staged by contractual workers of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Thermal Power Plant in Madwa in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh turned violent on Sunday.

The contractual workers of the plant, operated by Chhattisgarh State Power Company, were protesting for the past several days demanding that their services be made permanent.

However, it turned violent when police and the local administration tried to remove them from the site citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region and state, an official said.

''As many as 20 police personnel suffered injuries and the windscreen of several police vehicles were damaged during the incident. A private vehicle was also set on fire. The situation is under control now," Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur said.

Police had to use water cannons to remove the protesters as some workers at the Madwa plant, who were suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, had to be evacuated immediately, other officials said.

While the protesting workers were supposed to talk to the chairman of Chhattisgarh State Power Company on January 4, some of them demanded that this session be held on Sunday through video conferencing, and even after this was arranged, those taking part in the stir refused to vacate the area, they added.

