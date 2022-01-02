Left Menu

Gujarat reports 968 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Gujarat reported 968 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:52 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat reported 968 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Sunday. With this, the total cases of infection in the state have gone up to 8,33,769.

During the last 24 hours, 141 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 8,18,896. One death from coronavirus was reported in the state during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Gujarat due to the deadly virus currently stands at 10,120.

There are currently 4,753 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, the state has also reported 136 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus so far. (ANI)

