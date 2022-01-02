Assam reports 156 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Assam reported 156 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:10 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 156 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.79 per cent. A total of 19,712 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 6,21,071. During the last 24 hours, 100 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,12,585.

No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the disease stands at 6,165. There are currently 974 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

