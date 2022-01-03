Left Menu

From the Field: Picturing a thirsty earth

The winner of this year’s Photography4Humanity prize is Indian photographer Apratim Pal, for his picture “A Thirsty Earth”, which captures both the environmental and human costs of the escalating climate crisis in West Bengal, India.

UN News | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:59 IST
From the Field: Picturing a thirsty earth
The winner of this year’s Photography4Humanity prize is Indian photographer Apratim Pal, for his picture “A Thirsty Earth”, which captures both the environmental and human costs of the escalating climate crisis in West Bengal, India. During a protest rally supporting Belarus’ opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, local women resist police attempts to detain them., by © EPA/Yauhen Yerchak

Photography4Humanity, a UN-supported initiative, calls on amateur and professional photographers from around the world to bring to life the power of human rights through their images, and inspire people to get involved and take a stand.

Yauhen Yerchak’s photo, “Protest Has a Woman’s Face”, was one of the finalists. Taken during a protest rally in Belarus, it captures the fragility and power of a group of Belarusian women gathered in support of opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova.

Mr. Yerchak’s and Mr. Pal’s work, along with that of the other nine finalists, was exhibited and discussed at a special event held at New York’s Fotografiska gallery on UN Human Rights Day. All of the pictures can be seen here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022