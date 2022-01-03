Left Menu

Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline flow east for 14th day

The Yamal-Europe pipeline which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe was flowing east from Germany to Poland on Sunday for a 14th straight day, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:58 IST
Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline flow east for 14th day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Yamal-Europe pipeline which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe was flowing east from Germany to Poland on Sunday for a 14th straight day, data from German network operator Gascade showed. Eastbound volumes hit almost 5.9 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border, the data showed, broadly unchanged over the past 24 hours.

The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia's normal annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey. Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for export via the pipeline for Monday, auction results showed.

The company booked 8.3 million kWh/h of transit capacity via the pipeline for January at an auction last month. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal of flows along the Yamal pipeline, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, fell further on Monday. The nominations stood at 275,827 megawatt hours (MWh), their lowest level since February 24, 2021, down from Sunday's 375,740 MWh, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022