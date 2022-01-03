Left Menu

Delhi: More than Rs 1 crore collected as fine for flouting COVID norms on Sunday

Amid the continuous rise of Omicron cases in the national Capital, the Delhi government has collected a fine of more than Rs 1 crore from those violating COVID-19 protocols on Sunday, informed the Delhi government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:16 IST
Delhi: More than Rs 1 crore collected as fine for flouting COVID norms on Sunday
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the continuous rise of Omicron cases in the national Capital, the Delhi government has collected a fine of more than Rs 1 crore from those violating COVID-19 protocols on Sunday, informed the Delhi government. "A total of 5,066 cases of violation were identified by Delhi government's enforcement agency on January 2 in which a fine of 1,00,15,300 has been imposed on the violators and 45 FIRs were filled," says Delhi government officials.

Most of the cases have been reported from North Delhi (735) and Central Delhi (647). On January 1, the Delhi Government's enforcement agency had collected a fine of around Rs 99 lakh from the violators.

With 3,194 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021. As per a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday, the positivity rate in the national Capital has gone up to 4.59 per cent. The positivity rate is highest since May 20, 2021.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 14,54,121. There are 8,397 active cases in the state, out of which 4,759 patients are home isolated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022