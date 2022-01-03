'Smile, you are in Gorakhpur' booklet released to familiarise all with city's developments and heritage

To familiarise the whole world with Gorakhpur and its current developments, the Municipal Corporation has prepared "Smile, you are in Gorakhpur" booklet which was released by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 29 December. After Yogi Adityanath's consent, the mayor of Gorakhpur has started preparing to send the booklet to all the big municipalities of the country. According to Gorakhpur Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal, "This booklet has been prepared as a guide for the domestic and foreign tourists. After the consent of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are now being made to send this booklet to all the municipal corporations of the country so that the development work done in the metropolis can become a source of inspiration for other bodies."

According to the booklet, after Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Gorakpur has gone through a fast pace of development. Not only the details of the development works of the last five years have been illustrated but also information about Gorakhpur's world-famous heritage has found a prominent place in the booklet. For example, all the ancient religious places including the historic Gorakhnath temple, the world-famous Gita Press, Gita Vatika, gold and silver crowned Imambara along with the heritage of Muslim, Sikh, Jain, Christian society present in the metropolis have been preserved. Along with this, the change that has come in the form of metropolitan development under the leadership of CM Yogi in the last five years has also been presented in a succinct manner in the booklet. "Fertilizer Factory, AIIMS, Super Specialty Block at BRD Medical College, Regional Medical Research Centre, State-of-the-art Auditorium, Beautified Ramgarhtal, Water Sports Complex, Zoo, Fantastic Air Connectivity, Strong Road Connectivity, Guru Gorakshanath Ghat-Ramghat on Rapti River, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, like many works have been done in the field of enterprise, medicine, knowledge, infrastructure development, entertainment and tourism", read the booklet. (ANI)

