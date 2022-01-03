Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 550 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan has reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:34 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
According to Rajasthan health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 9,57,433.

It said 38 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,46,385. No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 8,964.

The state has 2,084 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

