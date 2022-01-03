Rajasthan reports 550 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan has reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. According to Rajasthan health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 9,57,433.

It said 38 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,46,385. No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 8,964.

The state has 2,084 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)