Rajasthan reports 53 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Rajasthan reported 53 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 22:49 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan reported 53 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday. The state health department said a total of 174 persons have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus and 88 patients have recovered from the infection.

Out of the 53 new cases, Jaipur reported 43 cases, Pratapgarh reported four and two cases each were reported from Ajmer and Udaipur while one case each was reported from Bhilwara and Bharatpur. Contact tracing of all the 53 patients is being carried out and those found positive for Omicron variant are being isolated in a dedicated Omicron ward, said the health department.

Nine patients out of 53 new cases had returned from abroad, while one patient is a contact of a passenger returning from abroad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

