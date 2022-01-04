Patna: All flights likely to be delayed due to fog

The airport authorities on Tuesday informed that all flights at Patna airport in Bihar are likely to be delayed due to low visibility because of fog.

"Due to fog/low visibility at Patna airport, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights are affected and likely to be delayed," airport authorities said.

As per the Meteorological Centre Patna, dense fog is being observed at Patna Airport. "Weather Update dated 04-01-2022: Minimum Temperature observed at Patna airport is 09.0°C as on 8.30 IST of 04.01.2022," the Meteorological Centre said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)