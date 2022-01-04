Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Okay area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The police, in a tweet, said, "Encounter has started at Okay area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
