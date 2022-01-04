Left Menu

Delhi to install telemetry devices in hospitals to monitor oxygen supply on real-time basis as COVID cases surge

Amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has issued instructions to install Telemetry devices on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals for smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in the national capital.

Amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has issued instructions to install Telemetry devices on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals for smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in the national capital. As per an official release by the office of Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, "Delhi government issues an action plan for smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in Delhi. Telemetry devices are being installed on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals in the city. Live monitoring will be done through COVID-19 War Room. This will help in monitoring how much oxygen is available in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to the needy hospital in time in case of emergency."

Telemetry devices are installed in these liquid medical oxygen tanks so that they can be monitored on a real-time basis. The telemetry device will help in transmitting the live information of the amount of oxygen present in each liquid medical oxygen tank to the war room of the Delhi government. This will help in finding out how much oxygen is left in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to that hospital in time. The Kejriwal government has decided to install 100 remote telemetry devices in Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks in 53 major hospitals of Delhi so that real-time monitoring can be done centrally through the Delhi government's COVID War Room. These 100 oxygen storage tanks have a total capacity of 845.92 MT. With this device, the government will be able to ensure the information of oxygen availability on a real-time basis and oxygen will be delivered on time to the needy hospital without any hassle.

The Kejriwal government has decided to install 100 with-remote telemetry devices Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks in 53 major hospitals of Delhi with a total capacity of 845.92 MT so that real-time monitoring of the oxygen available in the hospitals can be done. (ANI)

