Kerala CM announces compensation package of Rs 13, 265 cr for those who lost land, property in silver line project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced a compensation package of Rs 13, 265 crore for those lost land and property in the silver line project. The semi high-speed rail project which aims to connect Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south in four hours is a project of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Speaking at an event here in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala CM said, "The state government announces a compensation package of Rs 13,265 crore for those who lost land and property in silver line project. The land acquisition for the project will be completed in two years and the project will be completed in three years. At the time of construction, it will provide employment to 50, 000 people and after completion of the project it will generate 11,000 employment." Vijayan added, "Of this 3,460 crores rupees for the compensation for affected houses. The project is planned to implement without affecting the environment very little. It is expected to reduce the 2,50,000 ton carbon emission. It will complete in an eco-friendly manner."

CM further informed, "The main allegation rising against the project is that it will affect the environment and environment and social impact study has not conducted so far. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the project will not affect the environment. It will not pass through ecologically sensitive zones or wildlife sanctuaries. It will not affect paddy fields, rivers, or water bodies. About 88 km of the silver line project will pass through elevated highways.

Chief Minister also claimed that the project will help to reduce carbon emission. He said that 9300 buildings have to be acquired for the project. The rehabilitation will be completed in a good way. He added, "It will not affect any natural flow of water. Another allegation is that it will divide the state into two parts. There is no need for such concern. 63,941 crores of rupees expense are expected for this project. 56,861 Crores rupees will be spent in a period of five years. With the cooperation of international agencies, will take loans at low interest. The government is planning to complete the project by 2025."

The Chief Minister also said that those who lost their houses will be paid an additional amount of Rs 4,60,000 than the compensation amount. He added, "Three types of compensation package will be available for those who lost houses. Apart from that, an amount of Rs. 1,60,000 and a house under the life mission project will be given. Or apart from the compensation, the poor will be given five cents of land and a house .or in addition to the compensation amount, five cents of land and four lakh rupees will be given. Otherwise, compensation plus 10 lakh rupees will be given." "People who lose a business establishment will get a compensation of up to Rs 50,000 and those working in a rented building will get Rs 2 lakh rupees," he added. (ANI)

