Left Menu

West Bengal reports 9,073 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

West Bengal reported 9,073 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities on Tuesday, informed the State health department.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:06 IST
West Bengal reports 9,073 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal reported 9,073 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities on Tuesday, informed the State health department. With this, the active caseload rises to 25,475 in West Bengal.

As many as 3,768 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,19,061. The recovery rate is 97.28 per cent. The new fatalities pushed the death toll of the state due to coronavirus infection to 19,810. The fatality rate of West Bengal is 1.19 per cent.

A total of 2,15,46,941 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 47,864 new COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 20 Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022