One terrorist killed in anti-terror operation in J-K's Pulwama

One terrorist was killed in an anti-terror operation in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, said the police.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chandgam area of Pulwama district.

"Encounter has started at Chandgam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)