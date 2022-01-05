Three-day event on agro-ecology begins in TN

A senior National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) official on Wednesday exhorted the organisation’s members to keep in mind their role in agriculture amid shrinking natural resources like groundwater.

Dr Ravi Babu, General Manager, Farm Sector Development Department, NABARD (Mumbai) gave his keynote address to a three-day programme on Agro-Ecology and Integrated Farming organised at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here.

Babu emphasised on the need to learn about agro-ecological issues in India and various integrated farming system practices being followed in irrigated lands to finalise the financial requirements.

He also stressed on the knowledge of various types of farming practices, such as organic, natural and regenerative farming systems, various sustainable components of integrated farming systems and optimisation of agro-ecological principles to get the maximum returns in the field.

NABARD Chief General Manager, Tamil Nadu, Regional Office, Chennai, T Venkatakrishna, in his address highlighted the need for the training the officers on agro-ecology and integrated farming systems.

He lauded the role of TNAU in taking rural India forward with the constant support of NABARD and also shared his experience in creating and supporting Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and the integrated farming systems of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Virudhachalam.

In her address, Dr V Geethalakshmi, Director, Crop Management, TNAU stressed the need for climate resilient farming and circular economy in the present context. She insisted on the urgent need to explore the opportunities ahead in farming and exposure to various agro-ecological farming systems to improve rural farm economy.

TNAU and the National Bank Staff College (NBSC), Lucknow of NABARD has jointly organised the event in which 25 participants in the cadre of Assistant General Managers and Managers of various regional offices from across India are in attendance.

