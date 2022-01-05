Vegetable prices

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:11 IST
Following are vegetable rates quoted by Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 800-6000, Brinjal 400-8000, Tomato 200-5000, Bitter Gourd 2000-5000, Bottle Gourd 700-2500, Ash Gourd 1000-1800, Green Chilli 300-7000, Banana green 500-19000, Beans 150-6000, Green Ginger 900-5000, Carrot 2500-10000, Cabbage 1383-5000, Ladies Finger 350-8000, Snake Gourd 1000-3500, Beetroot 2363-7500, Cucumber 300-2777, Ridge Gourd 1000-5550, Radish 500-3000, Capsicum 300-8500, Drumstick 1800-20000, Sweet Pumpkin 500-2000, Knoll Khol 800-5000, Lime 200-2500.

