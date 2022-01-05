Punjab's Congress government conspired to stop the Prime Minister on the road: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP's Punjab election in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reacted strongly to Wednesday's incident of "stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy while he was on his way to Firozpur for a political rally". Shekhawat accused the Punjab Congress government of hatching a conspiracy to stop the Prime Minister on his way to Firozpur. Shekhawat said that the dignity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deliberately hurt. "The most important position of the nation was insulted. This is an insult to the country. The federal structure of the country is disregarded. Internal security is compromised."

Shekhawat said, "Congress has a tendency towards isolation. Therefore, even after giving assurance to the Union Home Ministry regarding security, the Prime Minister does not get a clear route. A barrier is erected on the open road in front of their convoy. Clearly, this was a dirty conspiracy to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi away from the land of Punjab." The Union Minister said that the security of the Prime Minister was the responsibility of the state government, but Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did not even consider it necessary to pick up the phone in this context. Shekhawat said, "Congress wants to break the country. What happened in Ferozepur is to tarnish the dignity of the Constitution. The country will not forgive Congress."

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Shekhawat said that the leader of the world's largest democracy had to spend almost half an hour on the flyover. Whichever leaders, ministers and officers are responsible for this, strict action should be taken against them. The Union Minister said that 10,000 security personnel of the Punjab Government could not together protect the route of the Prime Minister. This is the Punjab model of Congress." (ANI)

