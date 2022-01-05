Chevron says workers Tengiz oilfield protesting Kazakhstan government policies

Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it is working to end a protest over government policies by workers at its Tengizchevroil venture in kazakhstan.

The U.S. oil major is the largest foreign oil producer in Kazakhstan with a 50% stake in the Tengizchevroil (TCO) joint venture. TCO's output has not been hurt by the workers' protest, a spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)