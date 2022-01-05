Left Menu

Chennai Air Cargo Customs seizes 1,364 live star tortoises

The Chennai Air Cargo customs here on Wednesday seized 1,364 live star tortoises which were being smuggled to Malaysia from an export consignment.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-01-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 21:28 IST
Chennai Air Cargo Customs seizes 1,364 live star tortoises
Chennai Air Cargo Customs has seized 1,364 live Indian Star Tortoises from an export consignment to Malaysia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Air Cargo customs here on Wednesday seized 1,364 live star tortoises which were being smuggled to Malaysia from an export consignment.

According to Customs, the star tortoises have been handed over to State Forest Department for rehabilitation.

These Star Tortoises are listed as an endangered species under Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and Wildlife Protection Act 1972. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022