Chandigarh reports 229 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 229 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory administration on Wednesday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 12.07 per cent. A total of 1,898 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

A total of 64,748 patients have recovered from the infection in Chandigarh so far. A total of 1,040 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the Union Territory.

The active caseload in the state currently stands at 665. (ANI)

