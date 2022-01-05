Adityanath inaugurates UP's third guest house in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the state's third guest house in Delhi constructed at a cost of Rs 45.47 crore.

The guest house, located in Sector 13 of Dwarka area, was inaugurated by Adityanath from his residence in Lucknow through video conferencing, according to an official statement.

"Uttar Pradesh has a big cabinet (of ministers) and when the officers of the High Court, former justices, governors and former governors from Uttar Pradesh would reach Delhi together in the past, the state government felt the lack of another guest house," Adityanath said.

"The new 'Indraprastha' guest house built in Dwarka will help us overcome this need," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He instructed his officials to ensure adequate publicity of UP's 'One District One Product' initiative at the guest house besides making sure that all regional cuisines from the state are made available there.

Adityanath also asked them to make arrangements for tourist guides who could inform visitors about various pilgrimage sites in UP like Mathura, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. According to the statement, the new guest house is built over about 4,000 square meters and is equipped with all modern facilities. It has a total of 27 rooms and three suites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)