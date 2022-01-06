Left Menu

MoS Health Bharati Pawar tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 09:43 IST
MoS Health Bharati Pawar tests positive for COVID-19
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India Bharati Pravin Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, she appealed to the people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

"Today my COVID-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. All of you people are requested to get their #Covid test done and whoever came in contact with me in the last few days and follow the rules of prevention of corona," she tweeted. Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has now climbed to 6.43 per cent. The active caseload has reached 2,85,401 while the cumulative recoveries are at 3,43,41,009. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022