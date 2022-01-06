Fire breaks out at Delhi's New Lajpat Rai market

A fire broke out at New Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

The fire engulfed around 60 'khokas' (kiosks) in the market, police said.

A call about the fire at New Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''The fire was brought under control by 7 am. Prima facie, a short circuit seems to have caused the fire. Legal action will be initiated as per complaints.'' The New Lajpat Rai market is famous for clothes and utensils.

Rajiv Aggarwal, who runs a travel agency in the Central Market at Chandi Chowk, claimed this is the first time that a fire broke out at the 50-year-old New Lajpat Rai market.

''The market has around 65 'khokas'. All shops there are engaged in the business of selling clothes. All these small shops have been completely destroyed and there are hardly any items left,'' he said.

''Even the iron boxes in which clothes are stored under these 'khokas' have been destroyed completely,'' he said.

Aggarwal claimed goods worth lakhs of rupees were burnt in the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)