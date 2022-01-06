It's our responsibility to motivate doctors, health workers when they get infected while treating COVID patients: Mandaviya

By Shalini Bhardwaj Wearing a PPE kit, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met healthcare workers admitted at AIIMS, who are infected with COVID-19, inside COVID ward rooms.

"I personally meet doctors, healthcare workers and asked about their medical conditions," the minister said. Emphasising that all the doctors and healthcare workers responsibly served the country during the first and the second wave of the pandemic and performed their duties undeterred, the minister said, "Now it is our responsibility to motivate and encourage them when they get infected during helping and treating COVID patients."

"AIIMS and other hospital healthcare workers are serving COVID-19 patients. I pray to God for their good and better health. If they will be healthy then they will be able to serve better," the minister said. He further appealed to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. India has also reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)