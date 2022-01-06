Puducherry govt imposes COVID restrictions; malls, markets to operate with 50 pc capacity

In view of the surge in Omicron cases of coronavirus and the existing threat of possible COVID-19 third wave in the union territory, Puducherry government imposed additional restrictions with malls and markets allowed to operate with not more than 50 percent capacity. As per the Puducherry government order, the intra and inter district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will also operate at 50 per cent seating.

Hence, the District Collector of the union territory appealed to people to refrain from crowding and strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on social distancing and wearing of mask. These restrictions will be effective till January 31, 2022, as per the official order.

Earlier on December 31, 2021, the government also imposed night curfew with immediate effect from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am till January 31, 2022, except on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi. According to Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday, Puducherry has reported two Omicron cases so far. (ANI)

