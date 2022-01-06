Left Menu

Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of NH projects worth Rs 12981 Cr in UP

In Ayodhya he laid foundation stone of 6 NH Projects worth Rs 8,698 Crore and in Basti the Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone  of 3 NH Projects worth Rs 1,624 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:26 IST
Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of NH projects worth Rs 12981 Cr in UP
The construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya will facilitate the devotees and encourage religious tourism. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 572 km of National Highway(NH) projects at a cost of Rs.12981 crore in Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Gadkari Inaugurated and laid foundation Stone of 6 NH Projects worth Rs 2659 Crore in Kaushambi. In Ayodhya he laid foundation stone of 6 NH Projects worth Rs 8,698 Crore and in Basti the Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 3 NH Projects worth Rs 1,624 crore.

The construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya will facilitate the devotees and encourage religious tourism. With the construction of Ayodhya Ring Road, the traffic congestion issues will be resolved. Important pilgrimage sites Prayagraj Chitrakoot Kaushambi and Shringverpur Dham will get connected with the construction of Lord Shri Ram Van Gaman Marg.

With the construction of NH-233, the birthplace of Lord Buddha at Lumbini will be connected with Varanasi and Sarnath.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022