Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of NH projects worth Rs 12981 Cr in UP

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 572 km of National Highway(NH) projects at a cost of Rs.12981 crore in Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Gadkari Inaugurated and laid foundation Stone of 6 NH Projects worth Rs 2659 Crore in Kaushambi. In Ayodhya he laid foundation stone of 6 NH Projects worth Rs 8,698 Crore and in Basti the Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 3 NH Projects worth Rs 1,624 crore.

The construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya will facilitate the devotees and encourage religious tourism. With the construction of Ayodhya Ring Road, the traffic congestion issues will be resolved. Important pilgrimage sites Prayagraj Chitrakoot Kaushambi and Shringverpur Dham will get connected with the construction of Lord Shri Ram Van Gaman Marg.

With the construction of NH-233, the birthplace of Lord Buddha at Lumbini will be connected with Varanasi and Sarnath.

(With Inputs from PIB)