DERC gets SKOCH Silver Award in 'Power & Energy' category

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:04 IST
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has bagged the prestigious SKOCH Silver Award in the ''Power & Energy'' category, the Commission said on Friday.

The award was presented to the DERC for its outstanding contribution towards “Ensuring Quality, Accessibility and Availability (24x7) of Power at Affordable Price Focusing Sustainable Environment” by the SKOCH Group at its summit on Thursday, it said.

DERC joint director Himanshu Chawla and deputy director Prashasti De accepted the award on behalf of the commission.

The SKOCH Group is a think-tank focusing on socioeconomic issues the statement said. Instituted in 2003, SKOCH Award salutes people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation, according to the SKOCH Award website.

