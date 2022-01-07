Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur offers prayers for long life of PM Modi after security lapse in Punjab

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday offered prayers at Lord Shiv temple in Shimla for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after security lapses that occurred during PM's Ferozepur visit on Wednesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:35 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday offered prayers at Lord Shiv temple in Shimla for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after security lapses that occurred during PM's Ferozepur visit on Wednesday. According to party sources, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planned to hold prayers and perform Mahamrityunjay Jaap at different temples across India.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula to offer prayers for the long life of PM Modi. On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister also performed similar prayers in temples of their respective states.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

