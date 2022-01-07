Centre asks Chhattisgarh to fast-track auction of mineral blocks as per recent reforms

Coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday made a plea to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to fast-track the auction of mineral blocks as per the recent reforms in the mineral sector and pointed out that the coal output can be further increased from the states if the land related issues are soon resolved.

In a tweet, Joshi said that he has sought an early resolution of various land-related issues of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Chhattisgarh.

In a virtual meeting held with Baghel, Joshi pointed out that ''production of coal can be further increased from the state of Chhattisgarh if such issues are resolved at the earliest'', the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

SECL is Coal India (CIL) subsidiary.

In a separate meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry of Coal and Coal India Ltd (CIL) to review the status of coal availability in the country, Joshi urged the management to motivate the work force in order to achieve annual production targets.

Joshi further advised the officials to adhere to 100 days' action plan to achieve the set target.

He also emphasised on prioritising coal supplies to thermal power plants. The minister reiterated the importance of enhancing production with safety.

