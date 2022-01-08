Left Menu

30 medals for Topgun Shooting Academy at Delhi state meet

08-01-2022
Shooters of Topgun Shooting Academy stamped their class at the Delhi State Open Shooting Competition, bagging as many as 30 medals, at the Dr. Karni Singh range here.

Some of the notable performances were by rifle shooters Pratyush Aman Barik (17) and Paarth Makhija (20).

Another shooter Shaurya Sarin (20) dominated the pistol events.

In October last year, Paarth and Shaurya, who have been trained by the academy, had won medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

''Our academy is a factory for producing champions. Every year new people join us and we help them reach their potential,'' said Shimon Sharif, who was the first rifle shooter from Delhi to represent India at the World Cup.

