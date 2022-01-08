Left Menu

Mango, pomegranate exports from India to US to start from Jan-Feb 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 12:37 IST
Mango, pomegranate exports from India to US to start from Jan-Feb 2022
Exports of mango and pomegranate from India to the US will start from January-February to boost the country's outbound shipments of agri-products, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

Exports of pomegranate aril to the US and imports of Alfalfa hay and cherries from America would also begin from April this year, it added.

In pursuant to the 12th India - USA trade policy forum meeting held on November 23, 2021, the Department of Agriculture and farmer's welfare and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have signed a framework agreement for implementing the ''2 Vs 2 agri-market access issues'', it said.

This access concept includes inspection and oversight transfer for Indian mangoes, pomegranate and pomegranate arils, and market access for US cherries and Alfalfa hay in India.

''Mango and pomegranate exports will start from January – February 2022 and pomegranate aril from Apr 2022,'' the ministry said. Further, it said that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has conveyed its readiness to provide market access for US pork.

These issues were discussed during the Trade Policy Forum meeting. India has not exported mangoes to the US for the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

