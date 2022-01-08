Left Menu

19 mobile phones, sharp-edged weapons seized during inspection in Delhi's Mandoli jail

Many sharp-edged weapons including mobile phones have been recovered after a raid was conducted inside sub-jail 13 in Delhi's Mandoli Jail.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:47 IST
19 mobile phones, sharp-edged weapons seized during inspection in Delhi's Mandoli jail
Many sharp-edged weapons including mobile phones have been recovered after a raid was conducted inside sub-jail 13 in Delhi's Mandoli Jail. Jail officials said, "To stop such activities, we conduct inspection regularly and during one such search operation mobile phones, weapons were recovered from Mandoli jail on Thursday night."

According to jail officials, 19 mobile phones, handmade sharp weapons, wires and Rs 1,500 in cash were recovered during the search operation conducted at Mandoli jail on the intervening night of January 6 and 7. According to the jail officials, it had come to the fore in the past that extortion rackets were going on from inside the jail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

