Haryana Police seizes heroin worth Rs 35 lakh in Fatehabad, two arrested

In a drive against the drug menace in the state, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Haryana Police has seized 350 grams of heroin from a car in Fatehabad district and arrested two persons in this connection. The estimated value of the seized drug is around Rs 35 lakhs.

Giving this information here, a Haryana Police spokesperson revealed that the CIA Fatehabad team received a secret input that two persons who were smuggling narcotics substances from Delhi to Punjab had taken a stop in Fatehabad district, following which the Police team swung into action and the arrest was made. The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj alias Akshay and Amit who are residents of Fatehabad district.

Both the accused were produced in the court and brought on police remand. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)