Himachal Pradesh CM enjoys snowfall with CM Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday enjoyed the first snowfall of the season in Shimla with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Raj Bhavan. The Governor, along with the Chief Minister, visited the Raj Bhavan complex and experienced the snowfall.

During this, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Agriculture Minister Dr Ramlal Markanda, Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Shimla Satya Kaundal and others were also present. The Chief Minister shared many past experiences with the Governor regarding the snowfall. He also apprised him about the usefulness of snowfall for the farmers and orchardists.

The Chief Minister said that snowfall also helps in dealing with the shortage of water in summers, particularly in the capital area. He said that the administration was fully prepared and actively dealing with heavy snowfall to provide relief to the local people from the hardships caused by snow and elaborated arrangements have been made to maintain the basic facilities like road, electricity, water etc. (ANI)

