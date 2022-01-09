Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Statue of Periyar desecrated by unidentified people in Coimbatore

A statue of revered social reformer 'Periyar' Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy was allegedly desecrated by unidentified persons at Vellalore on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 18:18 IST
Tamil Nadu: Statue of Periyar desecrated by unidentified people in Coimbatore
Statue of Periyar in Coimbatore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of revered social reformer 'Periyar' Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy was allegedly desecrated by unidentified persons at Vellalore on the outskirts of Coimbatore. A garland of slippers was found hanging around the statue of Periyar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the miscreants took advantage of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state as a night curfew was in place from 10 pm to 5 am and desecrated the statue. As word about the incident spread, in spite of a complete lockdown in the state in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the supporters and followers of Periyar took to the streets demanding action against the culprits. They also raised slogans as they protested in front of the statue, erected in 2005 in front of the Thanthai Periyar Library.

The miscreants also put a 'tilak' on the forehead of the statue, police said. The Vellore police is currently investigating the incident and checking footage of the CCTVs installed in the area. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022