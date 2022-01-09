Tamil Nadu: Statue of Periyar desecrated by unidentified people in Coimbatore

A statue of revered social reformer 'Periyar' Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy was allegedly desecrated by unidentified persons at Vellalore on the outskirts of Coimbatore. A garland of slippers was found hanging around the statue of Periyar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the miscreants took advantage of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state as a night curfew was in place from 10 pm to 5 am and desecrated the statue. As word about the incident spread, in spite of a complete lockdown in the state in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the supporters and followers of Periyar took to the streets demanding action against the culprits. They also raised slogans as they protested in front of the statue, erected in 2005 in front of the Thanthai Periyar Library.

The miscreants also put a 'tilak' on the forehead of the statue, police said. The Vellore police is currently investigating the incident and checking footage of the CCTVs installed in the area. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)