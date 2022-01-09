Left Menu

Man kills friend for marrying his sister: Police

In a case of honour killing, a man allegedly killed his friend for marrying his sister after eloping with her in Churu district of Rajasthan.The body of Manish, 27, was found in an agriculture farm in the Rajgarh area on Sunday morning, police said, adding he had gone to meet his friend Vikas last night.Manish and Vikas became friends during their stay in a Haryana jail under judicial custody a few months back.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:17 IST
Man kills friend for marrying his sister: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a case of honour killing, a man allegedly killed his friend for marrying his sister after eloping with her in Churu district of Rajasthan.

The body of Manish, 27, was found in an agriculture farm in the Rajgarh area on Sunday morning, police said, adding he had gone to meet his friend Vikas last night.

Manish and Vikas became friends during their stay in a Haryana jail under judicial custody a few months back. Manish was a rape accused while Vikas was under custody in a case of petrol pump loot.

Vikas had arranged for Manish's bail after which he had started visiting the former's house and befriended his sister. Nearly 10 months ago, Manish and Pooja eloped and got married. "This annoyed Vikas who threatened to kill him. Manish was engaged in transportation work in Delhi and recently came to Churu. Last night, he went to meet Vikas but did not return. His body was found in an agriculture farm today," SHO Rajgarh Krishna Kumar said.

He said the accused is absconding and being searched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022