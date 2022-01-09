WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. Notably, the state has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. It is the second state after Maharashtra in terms of the highest active cases.

Bengal has been amongst the top three states with Maharashtra and Kerala since last month, contributing to the highest active COVID-19 cases in India. On Sunday, Bengal recorded as many as 24,287 new COVID cases. The positivty rate is at 33.89 per cent. Eighteen people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours taking the total death count to 19,901. (ANI)

