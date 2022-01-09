Left Menu

Fireworks adorn sky over Golden Temple in Amritsar on Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh

As fireworks adorned the sky, devotees offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 23:16 IST
Fireworks adorn sky over Golden Temple in Amritsar on Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh
Prakash Parv celebrations at Golden temple in Amritsar today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As fireworks adorned the sky, devotees offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Gurpreet Singh, a devotee said, "I am feeling very good after offering prayers here. This place is looking very beautiful with the fireworks."

"Today is Prakash Parv or Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. We have come here to worship on this auspicious occasion. The sky is looking beautiful due to fireworks," another devotee, Harmanpreet Singh said. Pargat Singh, another devotee also said, "I wish Guru Gobind Singh ji would bless everyone with happiness."

The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is being celebrated on January 9 this year. Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022