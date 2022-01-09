Left Menu

Maharaja Bir Bikram Agartala Airport conducts trial run of New Integrated Terminal Building

The trial run of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated, was conducted on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 23:33 IST
Trial run of the New Integrated Terminal Building. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
"The operations shall be shifted to the new building on January 15 (tentative)", said Agartala Airport Director Rajiv Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

