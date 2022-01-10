Avg time for rape case probes down to 86 days in 2021 from 241 days in 2018: Rajasthan Police

The average time for investigation of rape cases in Rajasthan came down to 86 days in 2021 from 241 days in 2018, the state police claimed on Monday.

This is also the period that the Congress government has been in power in the state.

Giving a general overview of the crime situation in Rajasthan, Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that compared to 2020, the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) increased by 11 per cent in the last year.

However, when compared to 2019, there was a 4.77 per cent drop in IPC cases in the last year, he told reporters at the Police Headquarters here.

''The average time of police investigation in rape cases, which was 241 days in 2018, has now come down to 86 days in 2021 due to the promptness of the state police. This is a big achievement,'' Lather said, adding that in 2020, the average probe time was 126 days.

He said that due to the state police's commitment and dedication, Rajasthan in 2019 was ranked first in the country in speedy disposal of cases related to crimes against women.

In 2020, Rajasthan was second among the big states in this area of policing, the DGP said.

This shows the sensitivity and commitment of the Rajasthan Police towards women safety, he said.

On the investigation pendency rate, the DGP said while it was 12 per cent in 2020, it came down to nine per cent last year.

Last year, the proportion of false cases was 30.44 per cent, compared to 27.71 per cent in 2020, Lather said while summarising the crime situation of the year bygone.

On improvement in policing, Lather said that last year, importance was given to problem-free and seamless registration of cases for ease of complainants.

This initiative was not only supported but also given a lot of encouragement by the state government, without which it would have been impossible to implement it, he said.

The DGP said that keeping in mind the present scenario and future, a document 'Vision 2030' has been prepared by the Rajasthan Police.

Lather also mentioned that under the public friendly policing concept, police friends and village guards have been attached to the force.

Reception rooms have been set up in police stations to provide a positive environment for complainants. So far, reception rooms are there in 663 police stations and construction work of this infrastructure is in progress in 158 stations, the DGP said.

