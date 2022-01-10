Left Menu

Rajasthan govt hikes RSGSM's sugarcane procurement rate by Rs 50 per quintal for season 2021-22

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:18 IST
Rajasthan govt hikes RSGSM's sugarcane procurement rate by Rs 50 per quintal for season 2021-22
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a Rs 50 per quintal hike in the purchase price of sugarcane by Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills (RSGSM) for the crushing season 2021-22. Sugarcane growing farmers were demanding to increase the purchase rate of sugarcane, following which the chief minister decided to increase the rate by Rs 50 per quintal, according to a release.

After this decision, RSGSM will now purchase early variety sugarcane at Rs 360 per quintal, medium grade sugarcane at Rs 350 per quintal and late variety sugarcane at Rs 345 per quintal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022