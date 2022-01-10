Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh reports 8,334 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 8,334 new COVID-19 cases, 335 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 8,334 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fatalities in last 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh reported 8,334 new COVID-19 cases, 335 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Monday. The active cases in the state stand at 33,946. Of these, 33,563 people are in home isolation.

Of the four deaths registered on Monday, one each was reported from Meerut, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Sonbhadra. The death toll in the state stands at 22,932. Of 8,334 new cases, maximum were registered in Ghaziabad (1,385), followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,223), Lucknow (1,114) and Meerut (1,071).

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported over 1.79 lakh cases of COVID-19 and a daily positivity rate of more than 13 per cent. (ANI)

