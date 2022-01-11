Left Menu

Gangasagar Mela: Two-member committee to monitor adherence to COVID-19 protocols, says Calcutta HC

A two-member committee has been constituted to monitor adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the Gangasagar mela which began on January 8 this year, said the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-01-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 13:26 IST
Devotees at the Gangasagar mela. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
A two-member committee has been constituted to monitor adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the Gangasagar mela which began on January 8 this year, said the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. Further, the court stated that only those who have been administered with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and have the certificate of the second dose will be permitted to enter the mela.

Only those having negative RT-PCR reports not earlier than 72 hours will be permitted to enter the mela, added the court. Earlier on January 7, the Calcutta High Court had given go-ahead to Gangasagar Mela on Friday with certain conditions after the State Government decided to go ahead with the Ganga Sagar Mela after taking necessary measures to contain COVID-19.

The Court in its earlier order stated that a three-member Committee, comprising the leader of Opposition in the State, Chairman of West Bengal Human Rights Commission, representative of the State, is constituted to ensure compliance of measures suggested by the State on 6 January to contain COVID-19 in the Sagar island. The Gangasagar Mela, which takes place at West Bengal's Gangasagar Island during Makar Sankranti every year, will continue till January 16.

