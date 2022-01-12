Left Menu

Kerala: CPI(M) holds Thiruvathira celebrations amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) held Thiruvathira (a Hindu festival) celebrations, at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
CPIM Parassala area secretary said that they had directed the cadres to conduct Thiruvathira in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. However, this event has drawn criticism from quarters of society. Over 550 people participated in the event despite stringent COVID-19 curbs.

The event happened at a time when the state government had imposed strict curbs and restricted only 50 people to attend the marriage and funeral ceremonies in Kerala. On Tuesday, Kerala reported 9,066 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

