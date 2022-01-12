Kerala: CPI(M) holds Thiruvathira celebrations amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) held Thiruvathira (a Hindu festival) celebrations, at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Several CPI-M leaders were present at the event.

CPIM Parassala area secretary said that they had directed the cadres to conduct Thiruvathira in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. However, this event has drawn criticism from quarters of society. Over 550 people participated in the event despite stringent COVID-19 curbs.

The event happened at a time when the state government had imposed strict curbs and restricted only 50 people to attend the marriage and funeral ceremonies in Kerala. On Tuesday, Kerala reported 9,066 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

