Hungary to impose price cuts on basic foodstuffs as inflation soars -PM

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:12 IST
Hungary to impose price cuts on basic foodstuffs as inflation soars -PM
  • Hungary

Hungary's government will impose a price cut on six basic foodstuffs such as flour and sugar from Feb. 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, announcing the latest measures to fight rising inflation.

Orban, who faces a tough fight for re-election on April 3, said the price of flour, sugar, sunflower oil, milk, pork and chicken breast must be cut back to mid-October levels.

