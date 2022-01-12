Left Menu

J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:04 IST
J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday. The terrorist has been identified to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib lost his life in action while three Indian Army soldiers sustained injuries, said the IGP. "KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation continues: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, the Police informed of the beginning of the encounter in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022